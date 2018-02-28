See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Susanne Galvin, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Susanne Galvin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susanne Galvin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Susanne Galvin works at Colorado Springs Family Prac in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Family Practice
    2960 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-8891
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susanne Galvin?

    Feb 28, 2018
    Susanne is very knowledgeable in the medical field. She takes the time to build a relationship with her patients. She does not just ask what is wrong, tell you what to do about it and send you out the door. She answers any and all questions you may have. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Amy Darras in Colorado Springs, CO — Feb 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susanne Galvin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Susanne Galvin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susanne Galvin to family and friends

    Susanne Galvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susanne Galvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susanne Galvin, PA.

    About Susanne Galvin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477649358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susanne Galvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Susanne Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susanne Galvin works at Colorado Springs Family Prac in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Susanne Galvin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Susanne Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanne Galvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanne Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanne Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susanne Galvin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.