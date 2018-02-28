Susanne Galvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susanne Galvin, PA
Overview
Susanne Galvin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
Colorado Springs Family Practice2960 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 634-8891Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Susanne is very knowledgeable in the medical field. She takes the time to build a relationship with her patients. She does not just ask what is wrong, tell you what to do about it and send you out the door. She answers any and all questions you may have. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Susanne Galvin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477649358
Frequently Asked Questions
Susanne Galvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susanne Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Susanne Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanne Galvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanne Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanne Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.