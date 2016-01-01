See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Susanne Curry, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Susanne Curry, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susanne Curry, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Susanne Curry works at TidalHealth Primary Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    TidalHealth Primary Care
    1639 Woodbrooke Dr Bldg H, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 912-5785
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susanne Curry?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susanne Curry, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Susanne Curry, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susanne Curry to family and friends

    Susanne Curry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susanne Curry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susanne Curry, FNP-BC.

    About Susanne Curry, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578991766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susanne Curry, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susanne Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susanne Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Susanne Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susanne Curry works at TidalHealth Primary Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Susanne Curry’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Susanne Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanne Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanne Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanne Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susanne Curry, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.