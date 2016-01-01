Dr. Susanna Fostiak, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fostiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Fostiak, OD
Overview
Dr. Susanna Fostiak, OD is an Optometrist in Evanston, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1724 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 864-4441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fostiak?
About Dr. Susanna Fostiak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295943454
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fostiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fostiak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fostiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fostiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fostiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fostiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fostiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.