Dr. Susana Lozada-Murray, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Susana Lozada-Murray, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Susana Lozada-Murray, Psy.D.4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dra.Lozada is a professional, she listens and try to help you out with the best of her knowledge. She cares and I'm still seeing her because she has helped me to understand certain realities that I will never be able to change in my relationship.
About Dr. Susana Lozada-Murray, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozada-Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozada-Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozada-Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozada-Murray speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozada-Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozada-Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozada-Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozada-Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.