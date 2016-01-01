See All Nurse Practitioners in South Bend, IN
Susana Lagunas, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Susana Lagunas, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Susana Lagunas works at Indiana Health Center in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Health Center At Michigan St
    765 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 235-7990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Thyroid Disease
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Susana Lagunas, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619418332
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susana Lagunas, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susana Lagunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susana Lagunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susana Lagunas works at Indiana Health Center in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Susana Lagunas’s profile.

    Susana Lagunas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susana Lagunas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susana Lagunas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susana Lagunas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

