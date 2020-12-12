Dr. Susana Blanco, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susana Blanco, PHD is a Counselor in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from University at Albany.
Thrive Psychological Associates6175 NW 153rd St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 814-8558
Dr. Blanco made a huge impact in my life. When I was going through a difficult time in my life, she guided me on how to better understand myself and the relationships I had. The significant improvements with my mental health & confidence was all thanks to the work she has helped me do. 5 years later & I still have trust in her to check-in whenever I feel I need some guidance.
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Adminstrn
- Boston Medical Center
- University at Albany
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
