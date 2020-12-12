See All Counselors in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Susana Blanco, PHD

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Susana Blanco, PHD is a Counselor in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from University at Albany.

Dr. Blanco works at Thrive Psychological Associates in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Psychological Associates
    6175 NW 153rd St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 (305) 814-8558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Fear of Anger
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychodynamic Therapy
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Blanco made a huge impact in my life. When I was going through a difficult time in my life, she guided me on how to better understand myself and the relationships I had. The significant improvements with my mental health & confidence was all thanks to the work she has helped me do. 5 years later & I still have trust in her to check-in whenever I feel I need some guidance.
    Andrea — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Susana Blanco, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407189343
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Adminstrn
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University at Albany
