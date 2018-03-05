Dr. Yardley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Yardley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Yardley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashua, NH. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes of Health
Locations
- 1 7 Taggart Dr Unit I, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 888-2228
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my son to see Dr. Yardley for anxiety and social issues. She had a nice personality and he felt comfortable with her right away. She used games, activities, and other engaging ways to teach him the skills he needed to manage his anxiety and to handle social situations. He developed more confidence. Dr. Yardley scheduled separate sessions with me and my wife so we could learn how to coach our son through difficult situations at home. This was an important part of the counseling.
About Dr. Susan Yardley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477680676
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Federal Bureau Of Prisons
