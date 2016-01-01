Dr. Susan Wiser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wiser, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Wiser, PHD is a Psychologist in Ithaca, NY. They graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 120 E Buffalo St Ste 5, Ithaca, NY 14850 Directions (607) 539-7206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiser?
About Dr. Susan Wiser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376604512
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Ctr
- Montana State University
- SUNY at Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.