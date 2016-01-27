Susan Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Williams, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Susan Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Thomas Medical Partners300 20th Ave N Fl 9, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Williams?
She was awesome! Took time to listen and in turn I got some much needed testing as well as meds to make me well. I was an added on new patient who was very sick and had no PCP. She still took time to see me and I will go back to her!
About Susan Williams, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134476021
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Williams accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Williams works at
13 patients have reviewed Susan Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.