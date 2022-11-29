See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Willowbrook, IL
Susan Wilkie, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Susan Wilkie, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Willowbrook, IL. 

Susan Wilkie works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Willowbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Angela S. Lima S.c.
    6733 KINGERY HWY, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 850-0600

Nov 29, 2022
She really listens well and her advice is fantastic. As others have stated, she will apply whatever time she feels is needed to help her patients, but this frequently wreaks havoc with the schedule of the day, so prepare to be flexible. The wait (and flexibility) is well worth it! She has really helped me, my husband, and our son.
DH — Nov 29, 2022
Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
English
  • English
1821009564
  • 1821009564
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Susan Wilkie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Wilkie works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Willowbrook, IL. View the full address on Susan Wilkie’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Susan Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Wilkie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Wilkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Wilkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

