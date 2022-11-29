Susan Wilkie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Wilkie, LMFT
Overview
Susan Wilkie, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Willowbrook, IL.
Susan Wilkie works at
Locations
Angela S. Lima S.c.6733 KINGERY HWY, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 850-0600
Ratings & Reviews
She really listens well and her advice is fantastic. As others have stated, she will apply whatever time she feels is needed to help her patients, but this frequently wreaks havoc with the schedule of the day, so prepare to be flexible. The wait (and flexibility) is well worth it! She has really helped me, my husband, and our son.
About Susan Wilkie, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1821009564
Susan Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Susan Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Wilkie.
