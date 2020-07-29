See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Overview

Dr. Susan Wiggins, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Wiggins works at Dr. Susan Wiggins in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Center
    5611 Utsa Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 877-1601

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Susan Wiggins, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1124213194
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Wiggins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiggins works at Dr. Susan Wiggins in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wiggins’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

