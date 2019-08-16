See All Counselors in Richardson, TX
Susan Whitley, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Whitley, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Whitley, LPC is a Counselor in Richardson, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Sharon Gayle, MA
Sharon Gayle, MA
10 (1)
View Profile
Marci Stiles, MA
Marci Stiles, MA
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1221 Abrams Rd Ste 227, Richardson, TX 75081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 669-0829
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Whitley?

    Aug 16, 2019
    Susan Whitley listens with great skill. She has allowed me to solve my problems while providing minimal input, but with educated direction. Susan never fills in the blanks I'm looking for when something is on the tip of my tongue but lets me explore what I'm trying to say and think it through. She has helped me develop and pursue goals for my mental health and practical life, as well as deal with my medical issues. I appreciate Susan's thoughtful and spare comments, never feeling like I'm only spending money to chat with a pal, but with a true professional. Susan helps me track my line of thinking and organize my goal-setting and problem-solving. She uses gentle reminders based on her notes and memory at the beginning and end of our sessions. Nothing has been off-limits, as Susan respectfully listens with zero judgments and the utmost respect. I feel very comfortable talking to Susan about anything, even if we seem very different. The differences aren't noticeable.
    — Aug 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Whitley, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Whitley, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Whitley to family and friends

    Susan Whitley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Whitley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Whitley, LPC.

    About Susan Whitley, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801970074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Whitley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Whitley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Whitley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Whitley, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.