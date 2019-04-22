Dr. Weltner-Brunton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Weltner-Brunton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Weltner-Brunton, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Weltner-Brunton works at
Locations
Susan Weltner-brunton Ph.d. Inc.921 Chatham Ln Ste 112, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 754-7648
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Weltner-Brunton for years. She is a great psychologist, who truly cares for her clients and will go above & beyond to help them. I find she is a great listener and gives me helpful insights each appointment. She is expensive, but that's because she has been in practice for years. I would strongly recommend her!
About Dr. Susan Weltner-Brunton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043446388
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weltner-Brunton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weltner-Brunton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weltner-Brunton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weltner-Brunton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weltner-Brunton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weltner-Brunton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.