Susan Weiss, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Susan Weiss, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Susan Weiss works at Woodhull Medical/Mental Health in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center
    760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-7933
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073680690
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

