Susan Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Weiss, NP
Overview
Susan Weiss, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Susan Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-7933Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Weiss?
Sue is professional, caring, smart, and an overall amazing health care professional. I've never felt rushed in her office, she explains things really well, and feel like I can ask her any question. I have been a patient of hers for 13 years and extremely satisfied with the care I receive.
About Susan Weiss, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073680690
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Weiss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Weiss works at
3 patients have reviewed Susan Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.