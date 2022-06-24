Dr. Susan Walker-Matthews, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker-Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Walker-Matthews, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Walker-Matthews, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, WV.
Dr. Walker-Matthews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medallion Psychological Associates1206 Virginia St E Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker-Matthews?
I’ve sat on many couches of many therapists who placed much attention on building a patient/client continuity but Dr Walker is the first in over 30 years of failed attempts to place the attention on an endgame, healed. She calls me out where others didn’t even know that I had left.
About Dr. Susan Walker-Matthews, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174589964
Education & Certifications
- Wvu Charleston Div
- Middle Tenn State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker-Matthews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker-Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker-Matthews works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker-Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker-Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker-Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker-Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.