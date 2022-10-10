Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD is a Psychologist in Springfield, MO.
Waldo Psychological Services, LLC1909 E Bennett St Ste 103, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MercyCare Health Plans
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've known Dr Waldo for 20 years. I've seen her when I have an issue that I need a little help working things out. I highly recommend her, she's easy to get to know. She is very comfy to be with. I count her as a friend after the stuff I've been through, It's not over!! I need to see her or hopefully she can recover another Dr.
Psychology
English
- 1174697338
Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Waldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.