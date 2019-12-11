Dr. Volentine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Volentine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Volentine, PHD is a Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Volentine works at
Locations
Emmett Fuller, MA, LPC122 Cherry St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-2911
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I spent several years under Dr. V’s care, until I had to move out of the area. She’s extraordinary. She really cares, and you won’t find a better therapist.
About Dr. Susan Volentine, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780614636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volentine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Volentine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volentine.
Dr. Volentine offers both online and phone scheduling options.