Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Postdoc Internship in Behavioral Medicine - Osler Medical Center/Johns Hopkins
Dr. Vincent works at
Locations
Dr. Susan Vincent3230 S Buffalo Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (323) 762-5712
Arevalo Counseling & Mentoring LLC2520 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 209, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Vincent for PTSD, I work as a paramedic. I had been warned by coworkers that most the councilors, therapists, and doctors are not equiped to hear about what we see and do. The moment a paramedic or firefighter brings up the gory details the therapists just get overwhelmed and can not deal with it. The therapists will ask about childhood trauma and we are like no, I think it is all the blood and brains I see splattered all over the road or room every time I go on a call that is the issue. Dr. Vincent can handle the details and has a gentle understanding approach that helps bring awareness to the issues. She also gives you information to read or look up. This helped me find a path back to mental help that worked for me,...it was not some pre-planned canned thing (to be honest the "homework" can be a bit tedious, but it really is where I found what worked for me. Do not expect any Dr. to help you all the way, you have to do your part).
About Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Postdoc Internship in Behavioral Medicine - Osler Medical Center/Johns Hopkins
- Charter Psychiatric Hospital - La Mesa, CA
- Officer Training School - United States Air Force
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
