See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Postdoc Internship in Behavioral Medicine - Osler Medical Center/Johns Hopkins

Dr. Vincent works at drsusanvincent.com in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Susan Vincent
    3230 S Buffalo Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 762-5712
  2. 2
    Arevalo Counseling & Mentoring LLC
    2520 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 209, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Assessment
Dementia Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Assessment
Dementia Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vincent?

    Apr 10, 2022
    I saw Dr. Vincent for PTSD, I work as a paramedic. I had been warned by coworkers that most the councilors, therapists, and doctors are not equiped to hear about what we see and do. The moment a paramedic or firefighter brings up the gory details the therapists just get overwhelmed and can not deal with it. The therapists will ask about childhood trauma and we are like no, I think it is all the blood and brains I see splattered all over the road or room every time I go on a call that is the issue. Dr. Vincent can handle the details and has a gentle understanding approach that helps bring awareness to the issues. She also gives you information to read or look up. This helped me find a path back to mental help that worked for me,...it was not some pre-planned canned thing (to be honest the "homework" can be a bit tedious, but it really is where I found what worked for me. Do not expect any Dr. to help you all the way, you have to do your part).
    CW — Apr 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vincent to family and friends

    Dr. Vincent's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vincent

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD.

    About Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730200528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Postdoc Internship in Behavioral Medicine - Osler Medical Center/Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charter Psychiatric Hospital - La Mesa, CA
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Officer Training School - United States Air Force
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Vincent, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.