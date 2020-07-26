See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Susan Uhle, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Susan Uhle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Susan Uhle works at Richmond Surgical - Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute
    7607 Forest Ave Ste 220, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-9416
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan Uhle, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548218704
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Catholic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Uhle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Uhle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Uhle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Uhle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Uhle works at Richmond Surgical - Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Susan Uhle’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Susan Uhle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Uhle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Uhle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Uhle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
