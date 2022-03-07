See All Clinical Psychologists in Florida, NY
Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Susan Turner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Florida, NY. 

Dr. Turner works at Susan F. Turner, Ph.D. in Florida, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan F. Turner, Ph.D.
    Susan F. Turner, Ph.D.
    62 N Main St Ste 301, Florida, NY 10921
(917) 447-5172

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I reached out to Dr. Turner in need of an immediate counselling due to a traumatic event in my life. Dr. Turner returned my call within 24 hours and offered a consultant within a week. She made herself available throughout the week, when i just needed to "Talk". I am beyond grateful for Dr. Turner, she is a great provider who listens and provides genuine feedback and ways to cope with stress, anxiety and just the overall situation. I loved how she went through the healing process starting with the childhood events. I'm thankful for her and all she does for others.
    — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Turner, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1922105873
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    QUEENS COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Turner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Turner works at Susan F. Turner, Ph.D. in Florida, NY.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

