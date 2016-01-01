Dr. Susan Talmage, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talmage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Talmage, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Talmage, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Talmage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Assessment Group LLC1412 Main St Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75202 Directions (214) 760-1964
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talmage?
About Dr. Susan Talmage, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801920715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talmage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talmage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talmage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talmage works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talmage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talmage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talmage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talmage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.