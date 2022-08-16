Susan Taboada, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Taboada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Taboada, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Taboada, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.

Locations
Greater Hartford Endocrinology Inc.85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave # LL2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took her time explained everything to me thoroughly and made sure that I understood everything
About Susan Taboada, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- 1447586516
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Taboada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Taboada accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Taboada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Susan Taboada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Taboada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Taboada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Taboada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.