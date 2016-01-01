Susan Swords accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Swords, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Swords, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Susan Swords works at
Locations
-
1
Cotton O'neil Clinic North4505 NW Fielding Rd, Topeka, KS 66618 Directions (785) 270-0080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Swords?
About Susan Swords, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679972731
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Swords works at
Susan Swords has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Swords.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.