Dr. Susan Summerton, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Susan Summerton, OD is an Optometrist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Summerton works at Dr. Susan Summerton in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Susan Summerton
    2954 S Blue Angel Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dr. Susan Summerton
    4965 Highway 90 # Vision, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 292-6371
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dr. Susan Summerton
    2650 Creighton Rd # Vision, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 542-7555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bilateral Cataracts
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Bilateral Cataracts
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Susan Summerton, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437238912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

