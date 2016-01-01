Dr. Strickler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Strickler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Strickler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Locations
- 1 6025 Brookvale Ln Ste 203, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 531-2714
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Strickler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649225202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickler.
