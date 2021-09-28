Susan Strain, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Strain, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Strain, LCSW is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC.
Susan Strain works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- AARP
- MedCost
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Susan listens! She never suggested an unattainable goal, but took small steps in guiding me to a better sense of priority in my overwhelmed state and later through grief. When I followed those guidelines - I realized I was able to obtain those goals. I have now moved to another state, and no longer have appointments with her…but many times during the day I reflect back on her way of directing me to be less stressed, and to enjoy my life even as a widow.
About Susan Strain, LCSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1053364836
