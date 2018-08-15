See All Nurse Practitioners in Spokane, WA
Susan Steadman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Susan Steadman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Susan Steadman works at Aspen Wellness, Spokane, WA in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Wellness
    Aspen Wellness
801 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204
(509) 838-5603
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bone Loss
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bone Loss
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

    • Blue Cross of Idaho

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2018
    Susan is very knowledgeable and also very caring. I would recommend her highly. She truly cares about her patients, and after spending a few minutes with her, you can tell that. She will go out of her way to do all she can for you. Sometimes modern medicine isn't the best choice, and she will be honest with you about that too. You can trust her and that's everything, isn't it?
    DPeschilli in Cheney, WA — Aug 15, 2018
    About Susan Steadman, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1184090078
    • Chamberlain School of Nursing - Bachelors of Science in Nursing
