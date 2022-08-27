Susan Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Spencer, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Spencer, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Susan Spencer works at
Locations
Albany Physical Therapy4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-9722
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, good advisor. Gives therapeutically sound advice.
About Susan Spencer, NPP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679639512
Susan Spencer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Susan Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Spencer.
