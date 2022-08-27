See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Overview

Susan Spencer, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Susan Spencer works at James Nelbone MD in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Physical Therapy
    4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 (518) 438-9722
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Great listener, good advisor. Gives therapeutically sound advice.
    Lisa W — Aug 27, 2022
    About Susan Spencer, NPP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679639512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Spencer works at James Nelbone MD in Albany, NY. View the full address on Susan Spencer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Susan Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

