Susan Sobel, ACNP

Susan Sobel, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Susan Sobel, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Susan Sobel works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Shallotte, NC and Leland, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    EmergeOrtho - Shallotte
    5160 Ocean Hwy W, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest
    1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Susan Sobel, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588908149
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Sobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Susan Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Sobel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

