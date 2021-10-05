Susan Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Smith, ARNP
Susan Smith, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Baptist Primary Care6142 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions (904) 778-3200
Ms Smith is wonderful as a medical professional. She listens and takes the time to find out what is going on. Recommend her highly.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386779247
Susan Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.