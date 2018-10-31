See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stamford, CT
Susan Simerman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (9)
Overview

Susan Simerman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stamford, CT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    992 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 322-6500

Oct 31, 2018
Susan is the most brilliant, insightful, caring and compassionate therapist I have ever been to. She quickly gets to the heart of the matter and understands what is needed in order to gain clarity, strengthen relationships, communicate more honestly, and experience true happiness and freedom! - Jane B
Oct 31, 2018
Photo: Susan Simerman, LMFT
About Susan Simerman, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811121791
Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Simerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Simerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Susan Simerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Simerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Simerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Simerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

