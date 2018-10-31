Susan Simerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Simerman, LMFT
Overview
Susan Simerman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stamford, CT.
Locations
- 1 992 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 322-6500
Ratings & Reviews
Susan is the most brilliant, insightful, caring and compassionate therapist I have ever been to. She quickly gets to the heart of the matter and understands what is needed in order to gain clarity, strengthen relationships, communicate more honestly, and experience true happiness and freedom! - Jane B
About Susan Simerman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811121791
