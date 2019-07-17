Susan Shumate, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Shumate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Shumate, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Shumate, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Susan Shumate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road3215 Westport Green Pl, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care12010 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care10216 Taylorsville Rd Ste 150, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions
-
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care11901 Standiford Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40229 Directions
-
5
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2400 Eastpoint Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
-
6
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Holiday Manor2232 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions
-
7
Baptist Health Urgent Care - La Grange1006 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
8
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care101 Stonecrest Rd Ste 1, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Shumate?
I absolutely loved this place!!! It was my first visit with Susan Shumate APRN & she was so professional and really cared about my needs and didn't make me feel bad for several outstanding issues I have. Lol she's great and this place was so quick and attentive to everything I needed done. I was in and out in an hour or so and I got several procedures done. I will be going back.
About Susan Shumate, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649539925
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Shumate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Shumate using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Shumate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Shumate works at
3 patients have reviewed Susan Shumate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Shumate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Shumate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Shumate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.