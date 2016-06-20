See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Overview

Dr. Susan Shipley-Slick, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Shipley-Slick works at North Scottsdale Eye Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-2766
    15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 348-5655

Jun 20, 2016
Our family of four all use Dr. Shipley-Slick. Her office is located nearby and appointments are easy to schedule. Her manner is patient-friendly and she never hesitates to answer your questions. She is very efficient with her time (and doesn't waste yours). Her husband (Dr. Slick) works in the same office as she (Wal*Mart - Northsite). Over the past 10 years she has never let us down. The price point is reasonable compared to other optometrists we've used, and we are MUCH more satisfied.
Cathy in Scottsdale, AZ — Jun 20, 2016
About Dr. Susan Shipley-Slick, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346335460
