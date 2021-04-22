Susan Shields, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Shields, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Shields, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Susan Shields works at
Locations
-
1
Seven Hills880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 844-4840
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Shields?
I thought PA Shields was amazing! She was attentive and listened to my medical history, working with me to figure out some treatment options. While I may not be the best patient interested in some of the recommendations, I appreciated her providing me with options rather than pushing me out the door or leaving me feeling unheard. I'd highly recommend her and I intend to continue using her as my primary care provider.
About Susan Shields, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538244512
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Shields has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Shields accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Shields works at
28 patients have reviewed Susan Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.