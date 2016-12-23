Dr. Susan Sato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sato, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sato, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Sato works at
Locations
-
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sato?
Excellent care, insight, & compassion.
About Dr. Susan Sato, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366552366
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato works at
Dr. Sato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.