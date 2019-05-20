Susan Sarabia, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Sarabia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Sarabia, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Sarabia, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Susan Sarabia works at
Locations
B-healthy clinic9150 W Indian School Rd Ste 915010, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions
B-Healthy Clinic4502 W Indian School Rd # Az, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 247-0414Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! My mom has lots of medical needs. Susan is on top of ALL of them all of the time and sometimes I think she I a little bit psychic or something. I don't know how she does it. I take my mom for acting weird, sudden memory changes after I took her to the urgent care who said she was fine. Susan immediately asked to check her urine despite my mom not having any symptoms and found a bad UTI. Two days after antibiotics she is back to herself. Who would have thought? Susan ALWAYS asks how her blood sugar has been, always asks how dialysis is going, she is always stays on top of her preventative care. She orders her mammogram before anyone asks. I take my mom to go see her just because I get lost and can't stay on top of everything. Susan always helps me figure out what she needs and when. She will identify things I forgot about all of the time. She definitely sees the whole patient, not just a single medical concern at each appointment.
About Susan Sarabia, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Sarabia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Sarabia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Sarabia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
