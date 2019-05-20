See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Susan Sarabia, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Sarabia, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Susan Sarabia works at B-healthy clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    B-healthy clinic
    B-healthy clinic
9150 W Indian School Rd Ste 915010, Phoenix, AZ 85037
    B-Healthy Clinic
    B-Healthy Clinic
4502 W Indian School Rd # Az, Phoenix, AZ 85031
(623) 247-0414
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 20, 2019
    Love her! My mom has lots of medical needs. Susan is on top of ALL of them all of the time and sometimes I think she I a little bit psychic or something. I don't know how she does it. I take my mom for acting weird, sudden memory changes after I took her to the urgent care who said she was fine. Susan immediately asked to check her urine despite my mom not having any symptoms and found a bad UTI. Two days after antibiotics she is back to herself. Who would have thought? Susan ALWAYS asks how her blood sugar has been, always asks how dialysis is going, she is always stays on top of her preventative care. She orders her mammogram before anyone asks. I take my mom to go see her just because I get lost and can't stay on top of everything. Susan always helps me figure out what she needs and when. She will identify things I forgot about all of the time. She definitely sees the whole patient, not just a single medical concern at each appointment.
    About Susan Sarabia, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1538606439
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Sarabia, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Sarabia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Sarabia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Sarabia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Sarabia works at B-healthy clinic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Susan Sarabia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Susan Sarabia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Sarabia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Sarabia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Sarabia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

