Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Ross, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Ross, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Locations
- 1 6263 Poplar Ave Ste 932, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 763-2188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross is the best therapist I've seen in Memphis. She is very attentive and seems truly invested in helping her patients. She gives me a lot of clarity, and, I've made a lot of positive strides since I stared seeing dr. Ross.
About Dr. Susan Ross, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
