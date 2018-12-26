See All Counselors in Provo, UT
Susan Reynolds, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Susan Reynolds, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Reynolds, LPC is a Counselor in Provo, UT. 

Susan Reynolds works at Angela B. Bradford, Ph.D., LMFT in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Angela B. Bradford, Ph.D., LMFT
    1190 N 900 E, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 422-6826
  2. 2
    Susan Reynolds Counseling
    3355 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 427-9309

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Reynolds?

    Dec 26, 2018
    Even in my sleep, she is giving me great advice and amazing insight. This woman taught me to value my own worth at a time when I felt ultimately unloveable. She stuck it through and got through my stoicism and to the scared young girl she knew was inside. My life would be drastically different in ways I cannot fathom if not for her. Thank you, Susan, for believing in me when I could not see past the shadow of my own darkness. You will always be one of my greatest heroes.
    Journy (Amber Eidem) in UT — Dec 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Reynolds, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Reynolds, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Reynolds to family and friends

    Susan Reynolds' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Reynolds

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Reynolds, LPC.

    About Susan Reynolds, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982751301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bringham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Reynolds, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Reynolds works at Angela B. Bradford, Ph.D., LMFT in Provo, UT. View the full address on Susan Reynolds’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Susan Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Reynolds, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.