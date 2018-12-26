Susan Reynolds, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Reynolds, LPC
Overview
Susan Reynolds, LPC is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Susan Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Angela B. Bradford, Ph.D., LMFT1190 N 900 E, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 422-6826
-
2
Susan Reynolds Counseling3355 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 427-9309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Reynolds?
Even in my sleep, she is giving me great advice and amazing insight. This woman taught me to value my own worth at a time when I felt ultimately unloveable. She stuck it through and got through my stoicism and to the scared young girl she knew was inside. My life would be drastically different in ways I cannot fathom if not for her. Thank you, Susan, for believing in me when I could not see past the shadow of my own darkness. You will always be one of my greatest heroes.
About Susan Reynolds, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1982751301
Education & Certifications
- Bringham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Reynolds accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Reynolds works at
13 patients have reviewed Susan Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.