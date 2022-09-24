See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD

Optometry
5 (173)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD is an Optometrist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Reimbold works at Reimbold Eye Group in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Reimbold Eye Group
    4180 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 1D, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 776-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Collagen Disease Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Pros: Dr.Reimbold is highly knowledgeable,professional.Appointment isn’t rushed.Listened and answered questions.Explained conditions well.Very friendly, professional stuff.Newest technology equipment.Easy appointment scheduling.Minimal waiting time. Cons: None. I am extremely happy to be a patient of Dr.Reimbold. I will recommend Dr.Reimbold to anyone who is looking for an excellent Optometrist.
    R.Z.Alpharetta,GA — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD
    About Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD

    • Optometry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033236492
    Education & Certifications

    • Baltimore VAMC/ Johns Hopkins
    • Baltimore VAMC
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimbold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reimbold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reimbold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reimbold works at Reimbold Eye Group in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Reimbold’s profile.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimbold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimbold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimbold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimbold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

