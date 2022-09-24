Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimbold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD
Overview
Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD is an Optometrist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Reimbold works at
Locations
-
1
Reimbold Eye Group4180 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 1D, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 776-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reimbold?
Pros: Dr.Reimbold is highly knowledgeable,professional.Appointment isn’t rushed.Listened and answered questions.Explained conditions well.Very friendly, professional stuff.Newest technology equipment.Easy appointment scheduling.Minimal waiting time. Cons: None. I am extremely happy to be a patient of Dr.Reimbold. I will recommend Dr.Reimbold to anyone who is looking for an excellent Optometrist.
About Dr. Susan Reimbold, OD
- Optometry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033236492
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore VAMC/ Johns Hopkins
- Baltimore VAMC
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reimbold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reimbold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reimbold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reimbold works at
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimbold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimbold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimbold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimbold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.