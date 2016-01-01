Susan Rabin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Rabin, MFT
Offers telehealth
Susan Rabin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 15720 Ventura Blvd Ste 224, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 905-0333
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1093855629
Susan Rabin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Rabin speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Rabin.
