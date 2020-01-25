Susan Putaansuu, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Putaansuu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Putaansuu, ARNP
Overview
Susan Putaansuu, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Susan Putaansuu works at
Locations
Good Samaritan Behavioral Health325 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-8400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Susan is reliable, caring, sincere and willing to meet your needs. She available when you need and her nurses have good follow thru. I’m only leaving her because her agency requires you use there counselor even when you have one elsewhere. It is not what is best for the client but what best for multicare. Now I have to find an arnp elsewhere after 25yr as a client there. Very stressful and difficult to do.
About Susan Putaansuu, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932479714
