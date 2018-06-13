See All Physicians Assistants in Boulder, CO
Susan Puckett, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Puckett, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Puckett, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO. 

Susan Puckett works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2018
    I have finally found my doctor!!
    — Jun 13, 2018
    Photo: Susan Puckett, PA
    About Susan Puckett, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972588358
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • St. Louis University, Bachelor of Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Puckett, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Susan Puckett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Susan Puckett works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO.

    6 patients have reviewed Susan Puckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Puckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Puckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.