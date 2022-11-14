Susan Potter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Potter, PA
Offers telehealth
Susan Potter, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
She is very thorough and has helped me a lot over the years. She and Dr Toussi are incredibly crushed with work but make time for me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871694166
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
5 patients have reviewed Susan Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Potter.
