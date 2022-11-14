See All Family Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Family Medicine
4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Potter, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Susan Potter works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 14, 2022
She is very thorough and has helped me a lot over the years. She and Dr Toussi are incredibly crushed with work but make time for me.
DGardner — Nov 14, 2022
About Susan Potter, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1871694166
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Potter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Potter works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Susan Potter’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Susan Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Potter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

