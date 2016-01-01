Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Poon, DC
Dr. Susan Poon, DC is a Chiropractor in Mission Viejo, CA.
Lakewest Medical Assoc27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy Ste 242, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 595-4000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Chiropractic
- English, Chinese
- 1952460347
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poon speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
