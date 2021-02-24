Susan Pickett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Pickett, PSY
Overview
Susan Pickett, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Okatie, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10 Pinckney Colony Rd Ste 303, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 422-5504
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Pickett?
Dr Pickett is a very caring and thorough doctor. She really took the time to work with my daughter for testing, took the time to write a thorough report, and even met with her teachers & me to come up with a plan to help in school. I would work with her again in a heartbeat and recommend her to anyone needing testing.
About Susan Pickett, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1457506263
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Susan Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.