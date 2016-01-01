See All Counselors in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Overview

Susan Page, MA is a Counselor in Fort Walton Beach, FL. 

Susan Page works at Pattison Professional Counseling Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pattison Professional Counseling Center
    7 Vine Ave Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-2873
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Susan Page, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104979863
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Page, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Page has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Page works at Pattison Professional Counseling Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Susan Page’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Susan Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

