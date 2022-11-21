See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Susan Ogden, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Ogden, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UT Health Science Center.

Susan Ogden works at Westover Hills Family Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westover Hills Family Health
    10010 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 682-9434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    I was very ill last week and needed to be seen. I felt too ill to drive to the clinic, so I asked for telemed visit. The Dr was not in that day, so I spoke to PA Ogden. She was so helpful and compassionate. I came to the drive up window a few hours later and in 15 min, she called me back. I had the flu. I got the care and treatment I needed.
    sick with Flu — Nov 21, 2022
    About Susan Ogden, PA

    • 6 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkview Hospital
    • UT Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Ogden, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Ogden works at Westover Hills Family Health in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Susan Ogden’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Susan Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Ogden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

