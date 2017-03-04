Dr. Myket has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Myket, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Myket, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Myket works at
Locations
Dr. Susan Myket PC1415 Bond St Ste 127, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 355-9002
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myket has been wonderful in giving guidance and advice for our family. She truly has our best interests at heart. She is extremely professional, and at the same time very caring. You can't go wrong with Dr. Myket!
About Dr. Susan Myket, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841417722
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myket accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myket works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Myket. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.