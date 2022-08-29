Susan Mullen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Mullen, LPC
Overview
Susan Mullen, LPC is a Counselor in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cairn University.
Susan Mullen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galloway Mental Health310 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 204-4179
-
2
Galloway Mental Health802 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (609) 204-4179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Mullen?
Susan is an amazing therapist. She is understanding and an excellent listener. She is skilled in emdr and is encouraging. Susan is trustworthy and is very warm. I highly recommend her if you are seeking therapy.
About Susan Mullen, LPC
- Counseling
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427257880
Education & Certifications
- Cairn University
- University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Mullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Mullen works at
17 patients have reviewed Susan Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.