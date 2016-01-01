Susan Mowrey, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Mowrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Mowrey, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Mowrey, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
Susan Mowrey works at
Locations
Chrysalis Counseling LLC2721 SW Trenton St Unit 46565, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions (206) 473-2700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Mowrey, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Mowrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Mowrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
